TODD RUNDGREN’s A Wizard, A True Star…Live To Be Released On Rainbow Swirl Vinyl

Rock Hall Of Fame nominee and revered musician / producer / songwriter, Todd Rundgren performs a very special live concert featuring the entirety of his classic 1973 album A Wizard, A True Star!

Recorded in 2009 in Akron OH, this special concert was released on crystal clear DVD and CD last year, and now has been pressed on deluxe Rainbow Swirl Vinyl. Available March 5th - 2 LPs in a gorgeous gatefold jacket featuring images from Todd Rundgren’s truly epic multi-media concert event - a front-to-back recreation of his enormously popular and influential 1973 album, A Wizard, A True Star!

Tracklisting:

LP 1 SIDE A

"International Feel"

"Never Never Land"

"Tic Tic Tic It Wears Off"

"You Need Your Head"

"Rock And Roll Pussy"

"Dogfight Giggle"

"You Don't Have To Camp Around"

"Flamingo"

LP 1 SIDE B

"Zen Archer"

"Just Another Onionhead-Da Da Dali"

"Sometimes I Don't Know What To Feel"

"Does Anybody Love You"

LP 2 SIDE A

"Medley: I'm So Proud / Ooo Baby Baby / La La Means I Love You / Cool Jerk"

"Hungry For Love"

"I Don't Want To Tie You Down"

LP 2 SIDE B

"Is It My Name"

"When The Shit Hits The Fan / Sunset Blvd"

"Le Feel Internacionale"

"Just One Victory"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.