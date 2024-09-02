Tokyo’s YUYAKESHIWASU Declares Rock The New Deity With Rock’n’Roll Cult Album

Yuyakeshiwasu, the anagram of Yusuke Hayashi, is a celebrated solo artist who has redefined ‘60s rock 'n' roll with a modern twist, building on his earlier success as the keyboardist and vocalist for Subarashika.

As of 2024, Yuyakeshiwasu has released three full-length albums and continues to issue physical LPs and 7” singles. A true multi-instrumentalist, he has expanded his skills to guitar, bass, and drums for his latest album, handling all aspects of recording, mixing, and music video production himself. Each album features a distinct persona, and he is currently embracing the role of a rock 'n' roll cult guru. His previous LPs include New Neet and Ressentiment.

Rock'n'Roll Cult, Yuyakeshiwasu's third full-length album, marks a significant milestone in his career. Following the disbandment of his former group, he dedicated a year to mastering new instruments, refining his songwriting, and self-producing this 28-track opus. The album seamlessly blends the nostalgic sounds of the ‘60s with innovative, experimental flair, designed to both captivate and challenge listeners.

In Rock'n'Roll Cult, Yuyakeshiwasu evolves from the invincible figure of New Neet into a rock 'n' roll cult leader. The album’s provocative and enigmatic themes offer a unique perspective on modern society. With his signature long hair, sunglasses, and white robes, he boldly asks, "Do you believe in rock 'n' roll?"

In today's world of diversity, globalization, and social media, everything seems replaceable, with historical events and once-sacred figures often regarded as mere substitutes.

Yuyakeshiwasu observes, “God, once central to many lives, has been replaced by 'idols,' 'anime,' and nostalgia for the 'Showa era'—all seen as interchangeable.” He proclaims, “I declare that Rock 'n' Roll is the new deity.” To him, “Rock 'n' Roll is God.”

To kick off the release of his groundbreaking new album, Rock'n'Roll Cult, Yuyakeshiwasu will host a special Bandcamp live event on September 5 at Koenji Green Apple. This event, titled "Psyche!," will feature performances by Yuyakeshiwasu & Swlabrs, along with Daoud Akira (ex-Kikagakumoyo), Kaimintei Akira, Yumeko, and DJ Mino Music. Find tickets on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“New Scene”

“The Song Of Rock‘N’Roll Cult”

“A Guru”

“The Sea Buffalo”

“Summer Of Your Love”

“Psychedelic Baseball”

“You Can’t Escape”

Side B

“Ascension Please”

“The Air Era”

“Clinging To The Sun”

“Lazy”

“When Time Passes”

“Ambient Blues”

Side C

“The Theme Of Kamakura”

“Danger Girl”

“Dendekedekedeke Man”

“The Earthly Desires Temple”

“SUSANOO”

“The Steam”

“I’m The Unluckiest Person In The World”

Side D

“Jah-maica”

“Buriburi Boogie Woogie”

“The Tax Increase Glasses”

“Invincible Elementary School Student”

“The Cicada”

“The Moon Stage”

“5 O’Clock”

“The Maiden Of The Sun”