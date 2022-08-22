TOM KEIFER Performs CINDERELLA Classics "Don't Know What You Got ('Til It's Gone)" And "Shake Me" In Atlanta; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

August 22, 2022, 18 minutes ago

news tom keifer cinderella hard rock

TOM KEIFER Performs CINDERELLA Classics "Don't Know What You Got ('Til It's Gone)" And "Shake Me" In Atlanta; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On July 28th, former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer and his band performed at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA on the Sonic Slam tour with L.A. Guns and Faster Pussycat. Fan-filmed video of the Cinderella classics "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)" and "Shake Me" played back-to-back can be viewed below.

Keifer's setlist on the night was as follows:

"Touching the Divine"
"Night Songs" (Cinderella)
"Coming Home" (Cinderella)
"It's Not Enough"
"Somebody Save Me" (Cinderella)
"Rise"
"Nobody's Fool" (Cinderella)
"Solid Ground"
"Fallin' Apart at the Seams" (Cinderella)
"The Last Mile" (Cinderella)
"Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)" (Cinderella)
"Shake Me" (Cinderella)
"Shelter Me" (Cinderella)

Encore:
"Gypsy Road" (Cinderella)



Featured Audio

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

EINHERJER – “West Coast Groove” (Napalm)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews