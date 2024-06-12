TOM MORELLO Announces First Solo Rock Album; “Solider In The Army Of Love” Single Out June 28
June 12, 2024, an hour ago
Tom Morello has announced his first ever solo rock album. First single “Soldier In The Army Of Love” will be out on June 28.
The single is co-written with Tom’s son Roman Morello, “a generational rock anthem from the Morello’s,” says the Rage Against The Machine guitarist. Pre-save here.
Tom’s UK/Euro tour begins today, June 12, in at the Belsonic Festival in Ireland and runs to July 18, finishing in Portugal.
Dates:
June
12 – Ireland – Belsonic Festival
13 – London
15 – UK – Download Festival
16 – Paris
18 – Tilburg, Netherlands
20 – Denmark – Copenhell
22 – Switzerland – Summerside Festival
23 – France – Heavy Weekend
26 – Cologne, Germany
28 – France – Hellfest
July
1 – Budapest, Hungary
3 – Poland – Open’er Festival
5 – Belgium – Rock Werchter
6 – Italy – Lucca Summer Festival
8 – Verona, Italy
10 – Turin, Italy
12 – Spain – Mad Cool Festival
14 – Serbia – Exit Fest
16 – Athens, Greece
18 – Portugal – Super Bock Super Rock