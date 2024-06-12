TOM MORELLO Announces First Solo Rock Album; “Solider In The Army Of Love” Single Out June 28

Tom Morello has announced his first ever solo rock album. First single “Soldier In The Army Of Love” will be out on June 28.

The single is co-written with Tom’s son Roman Morello, “a generational rock anthem from the Morello’s,” says the Rage Against The Machine guitarist. Pre-save here.

Tom’s UK/Euro tour begins today, June 12, in at the Belsonic Festival in Ireland and runs to July 18, finishing in Portugal.

Dates:

June

12 – Ireland – Belsonic Festival

13 – London

15 – UK – Download Festival

16 – Paris

18 – Tilburg, Netherlands

20 – Denmark – Copenhell

22 – Switzerland – Summerside Festival

23 – France – Heavy Weekend

26 – Cologne, Germany

28 – France – Hellfest

July

1 – Budapest, Hungary

3 – Poland – Open’er Festival

5 – Belgium – Rock Werchter

6 – Italy – Lucca Summer Festival

8 – Verona, Italy

10 – Turin, Italy

12 – Spain – Mad Cool Festival

14 – Serbia – Exit Fest

16 – Athens, Greece

18 – Portugal – Super Bock Super Rock