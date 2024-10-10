TOM MORELLO On Making "Soldier In The Army Of Love" With His Son ROMAN - "So I've Been Relegated To Being Like The Rhythm Guitar Player In My Family Now"

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave) recently released a new single, entitled "Soldier In The Army Of Love". The song features, and was co-written, by Tom's son, Roman Morello.

Morello recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Tom discusses doing Audioslave again and making "Soldier In The Army Of Love" with Roman. SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by Eddie Trunk, airs daily at 3 PM, ET on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk. Audio clips below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation.

Watch the official lyric video for "Soldier In The Army Of Love" below: