TOM MORELLO Talks Guesting On New DEF LEPPARD Single "Just Like 73" - "I Hope To Jam It With Them Some Time" (Video)

Guitar legend Tom Morello — known for his revolutionary work with Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave — is set to blaze new trails in the rock world with his upcoming debut solo release. In this exclusive interview at Download 2024 with Guitar Interactive Magazine, Morello shared exciting details about his new single, "Soldier In The Army Of Love" (set to release on June 28th), not only marking a significant moment in Morello's solo career but also highlighting his role as a proud father collaborating with his talented 13-year-old son, Roman. Morello sat down with Jonathan Graham to discuss the new project, memories of Rage's epic headlining Download set, kicking out Simon Cowell and the X Factor, the last time he saw Chris Cornell, and more."

On working with Def Leppard for the band's new single, "Just Like 73"

Morello: "It's crazy. I played 'Rock Of Ages' in my college cover band, and one day Def Leppard rings up and says 'Do you wanna play a solo on our new song?' It's like, 'Hell yeah, I wanna play a solo your new song...' (laughs). It was (done) remote; they were somewhere else in the world. I hope to jam it with them some time. I know they're going on tour, so I hope to find them somewhere and play it with them."

Inspired by the glam rock stompers of the 1970s, "Just like 73" is available now for streaming and download everywhere. Listen below

A 7" vinyl edition will be released on August 2. Available on black vinyl, and coloured vinyl through the official Def Leppard store. Pre-order here.

“Just Like 73” notably marks the first collaboration between the iconic rock titans and the legendary guitarist, sonic innovator, and co-founder of Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave. The single revolves around a classic Def Leppard stomp fuelled by a robust stadium-size beat, thick riffing, and a signature chant, “Rock with me, just like 73!” Meanwhile, a knockout gang vocal gives way to a signature fret-scorching solo from Morello. The instantly recognizable whammy bar wheezes as he shreds at lightspeed into one last head-nodding hook.

Of the collaboration Joe Elliott shares, “It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time.”

“When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid technicolor,” Phil Collen adds. “Our song ‘Just Like 73’ represents that awakening.”

"I had a blast rocking a solo on “Just Like 73,” says Tom Morello. “I played ‘Rock Of Ages’ in my college cover band almost 40 years ago and here Def Leppard are still killing it in stadiums with a brand new tune that’s one of their best.”

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Just Like 73" (Featuring Tom Morello)

Side B:

"Just Like 73" (Alternate Version)