TOM PETTY's Corrupt Label Took Everything From Him... He Got It All Back With This Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has shared the new video below, along with an introduction...

"Today, it’s the story of Tom Petty, a songwriter who risked everything to take down a cheating record company. His finances, his reputation, his future in music, even his mental health… a corrupt label had stolen all of it. Tom took a major risk that could’ve cost him his career. But the alternative was something much worse, working under a dishonest contract that was more or less musical servitude. Going bankrupt in the process, Tom Petty took his label to court while at the same time writing and recording what many consider to be his masterpiece album: Damn The Torpedos. And along with it 'Refugee', the scorching rocker that history would never forget. It took 80 takes to get down right. Find out how it all played out…with a special interview, next on the Professor Of Rock."