TOMAHAWK To Release First Album In Eight Years, Tonic Immobility, In March; "Business Casual" Track Streaming

Tomahawk, the rock band featuring Duane Denison (The Jesus Lizard/Unsemble), Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle/Fantômas), Mike Patton (Faith No More/Mr. Bungle, etc.) and John Stanier (Helmet/Battles), return with their first full-length album in eight years, the highly-anticipated Tonic Immobility (March 26, Ipecac Recordings).

“Tonic Immobility could just be something in the air we’re feeling,” says Denison. “It’s been a rough year between the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people feel somewhat powerless and stuck as they’re not able to make a move without second guessing themselves or worrying about the outcomes. For as much as the record possibly reflects that, it’s also an escape from the realities of the world. We’re not wallowing in negativity or getting political. For me, rock has always been an alternate reality to everything else. I feel like this is yet another example.”

A preview of the twelve-song album, which was co-produced by the band and Paul Allen, arrived overnight, with the release of “Business Casual” (listen below). The track, which Denison describes as “a mocking look at the life of work in America,” marks the first new music from the foursome since 2014’s “M.E.A.T.” single.

Tonic Immobility pre-orders are available here, with the album available in the following formats: digital, CD digipak, and 180 gram LP in textured gatefold packaging. Vinyl variants include standard black, coke bottle clear (indie retail exclusive – 5000 available), opaque metallic silver (Ipecac webstore exclusive – 2000 available), and crystal clear (Newbury Comics exclusive – 1000 available).

Tonic Immobility cover by Eric Livingston.

Tonic Immobility tracklisting:

"SHHH!"

"Valentine Shine"

"Predators and Scavengers"

"Doomsday Fatigue"

"Business Casual"

"Tattoo Zero"

"Fatback"

"Howlie"

"Eureka"

"Sidewinder"

"Recoil"

"Dog Eat Dog"

"Business Casual":

(Photo - Eric Livingston)