TOMBS Announce Virtual Performance Via Bandcamp

New York/New Jersey metal formation, Tombs, will be performing their very first virtual concert, on February 5 at 3 PM, EST via Bandcamp, making the band the first metal artist to premiere a live stream through the platform.

The band will be present for a live meet and greet and will be selling some exclusive merchandise items. Tickets and the performance will be made available here. Stay tuned for additional information.

Tombs is currently supporting their latest full-length, Under Sullen Skies, which was released in November of 2020. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Bone Furnace”

“Void Constellation”

“Barren”

“The Hunger”

“Secrets Of The Black Sun”

“Descensum”

“We Move Like Phantoms”

“Mordum”

“Lex Talionis”

“Angel Of Darkness”

“Sombre Ruin”

“Plague Years”

Album stream:

"The Hunger" video:

(Photo - Dan Higgins)