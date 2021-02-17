TOMBS' DREW MURPHY Shows Off Bass Collection In New Rig Rundown Video

February 17, 2021, 35 minutes ago

news heavy metal tombs

TOMBS' DREW MURPHY Shows Off Bass Collection In New Rig Rundown Video

Tombs bassist Drew Murphy (Hammer Fight, Kalopsia) gives an up close and personal tour of his expansive bass collection in a new rig rundown video. Check out his gear collection and learn about his history as a bassist below:

Tombs is currently supporting their latest full-length, Under Sullen Skies, which was released in November of 2020. Order the album here.

Album stream:

"The Hunger" video:

(Photo - Dan Higgins)



Featured Audio

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

Featured Video

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

Latest Reviews