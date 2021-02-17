TOMBS' DREW MURPHY Shows Off Bass Collection In New Rig Rundown Video
Tombs bassist Drew Murphy (Hammer Fight, Kalopsia) gives an up close and personal tour of his expansive bass collection in a new rig rundown video. Check out his gear collection and learn about his history as a bassist below:
Tombs is currently supporting their latest full-length, Under Sullen Skies, which was released in November of 2020. Order the album here.
Album stream:
"The Hunger" video:
(Photo - Dan Higgins)