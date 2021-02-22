TOMBS Share "Secrets Of The Black Sun" Music Video

New York/New Jersey metal formation, Tombs, has released a music video for the song "Secrets Of The Black Sun", taken from 2020's full-length, Under Sullen Skies. The video, which was created by Aimed and Framed, can be seen below. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Bone Furnace”
“Void Constellation”
“Barren”
“The Hunger”
“Secrets Of The Black Sun”
“Descensum”
“We Move Like Phantoms”
“Mordum”
“Lex Talionis”
“Angel Of Darkness”
“Sombre Ruin”
“Plague Years”

"Secrets Of The Black Sun" video:

"The Hunger" video:

Album stream:

(Photo - Dan Higgins)



