TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE / BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS Announce US Summer Tour Dates

June 24, 2024, an hour ago

Tommy's RockTrip, the hard rock outfit surrounding drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent), have announced a string of US dates this summer.

Says the band: "We look forward to ripping it up with ya at some more Rocktrip shows in the coming months!!"

Dates:

July
13 - Eighth Room - Nashville, TN

August
10 - Madlife Stage & Studio - Woodstock, GA
15 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO
16 - Austin Community Tavern - Steger, IL
17 - Frankie's - Toledo, OH



