TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE / BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS - Fan-Filmed Video Of Detroit Show Available

Tommy's RockTrip, the hard rock outfit surrounding drummer Tommy Clufetos (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent), played four US shows between March 26th and 29th. Fan-filmed video from the March 28th show at Token Lounge in Westland, MI canbe viewed below.

Clufetos is backed by Max (vocals / guitar), Victor Adriel (guitar) and JT Shea (bass)

Clufetos spoke with The Detroit News about Tommy's Rocktrip, saying "It’s a melding of the styles I enjoy, updated with a youthful rock ‘n’ roll attitude. It is pile-driving hard rock ‘n’ roll. My own tunes are hard rock with a little more blues than what's going on with modern rock radio."

Read more here.