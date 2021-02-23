TOMMY'S ROCKTRIP Feat. OZZY OSBOURNE / BLACK SABBATH Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS To Release Debut Album In May; Artwork And Tracklisting Revealed

Tommy’s RockTrip, the newly formed hard rock outfit from renowned drummer Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne) will release the debut album, Beat Up By Rock 'N Roll, on May 7 via Frontiers Music Srl. The first single and video will be release on March 11.

Early bird pre-orders available now via Frontiers EU store here. For US fans, the new US shop is launching soon and pre-orders will be available there when it does.

Tracklisting:

"Heavy Load"

"Welcome To The Show"

"ou Got The Cash, I Got The Flash"

"Make Me Smile"

"Do It Again"

"Kid Blood"

"Don’t Be Afraid"

"Beat Up By Rock N’ Roll"

"Got To Play Some Rock N’ Roll"

"The Longevity"

"Power Of Three"

As previously reported, Clufetos will rejoin The Dead Daisies when they hit the road in support of their new album, Holy Ground. Clufetos, who replaces Deen Castronovo in the Daisies lineup, previously toured with the band in 2015.