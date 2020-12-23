TOMORROW'S OUTLOOK Tap ROY Z To Produce New Album

The Norwegian-based heavy metal band Tomorrow's Outlook have once again teamed up with the renowned guitarist/producer Roy Z (Bruce Dickinson, Judas Priest, Halford, Tribe of Gypsies).

In a short video update from the band the founder and co-songwriter, Trond Nicolaisen, enthusiastically speaks about the excitement of working with Roy:

"Hi! We have a big announcement! For the post production and mixing of our new album, Black Waves, we will continue to work with our good friend Roy Z. Roy has produced some of our all-time favourite albums with Bruce Dickinson, and has also worked with Rob Halford, Judas Priest, Helloween, Yngwie Malmsteen and also our good friends from Aria. Musically we are very much on the same page and we have high expectations that Roy will take this album to the next level. Roy will also play guitar on 5 songs on the album. Stay tuned for more news!"

Black Waves is the first recording made by the current line-up consisting of Andreas Stenseth (bass), Øystein Kvile Hanssen (guitars), Valentino Francavilla (guitars), Owe Lingvall (drums) and Tony Johannessen (vocals).

In June 2019 the band made their live debut in their own backyard at the Gressholman Festival outside Harstad.

The set list consisted of mostly tracks from their latest release, A Voice Unheard, but also presented some material from the upcoming album, Black Waves.

The latter is a concept album based on actual events from Gressholman itself, stretching from 1748 to the early 1900s. They tell the story of a brutal double murder which shook their small community in Northern Norway, and also about the once vital and important trading post which met its ultimate end in a fire centuries later.

Musically Black Waves is said to be a continuation of what the band did on their previous album, A Voice Unheard. Album is scheduled for release in mid-2021.

The artwork was created by the very talented Slovakian artist, Rado Javo:

Tracklisting:

“Eventide”

“Oceans Of Sadness”

“Black Hearts And Roses In Snow”

“Black Waves”

“Silver Ghost”

“Wait For The Sun”

“Procession To Pikeholme”

“Lament Of The Damned”

“When Falls The Axe”

“The Monument”

“The Calm” (Aria cover)