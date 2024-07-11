TONY HARNELL To Undergo "Time-Sensitive Medical Procedure"; TNT's August Concerts Canceled

Norwegian rockers, TNT, have announced the cancelation of their scheduled concert in August, as frontman Tony Harnell is scheduled to undergo a "time-sensitive medical procedure."

Says TNT: "We regret to inform you that the upcoming TNT performances in August are canceled. In mid July Tony Harnell will undergo a time-sensitive medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks. He sends his love to all the fans and wants everyone to know he will be okay! ❤️

"August shows that will be affected are:

Aug 2nd Notodden Blues Festival (NBF)

Aug 3rd Bergen Live Bergenhus Festning

Aug 10th Havnafestivalen

"TNT deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and will return to the stage next year."

Says Tony: "Hello dear friends, Just want to let you all know that unfortunately I have to undergo a time-sensitive medical procedure next week that requires a 6 week recovery period. But don’t worry! My voice is in great shape and I will also be totally fine! I’d rather not get into more detail at this time, but rest assured I’ll be back onstage soon! Just a little bump in the rock n roll road! I deeply regret the inconvenience to all of you who purchased tickets for my July shows in Texas, but we’ve have already rescheduled them for late September (see new dates below) and all tickets purchased previously will be honored! I look forward to finally getting out to sing for you guys then! I appreciate your patience and understanding!

"I do ask that you please respect my privacy, I won’t elaborate privately or publicly, but once I’m through it I may choose to tell you more! But again, I promise, I am, and will be, completely okay! All of your well wishes are certainly appreciated and I love you guys very much!

"See you soon!! T" ❤️