TONY IOMMI Compares Songwriting Between OZZY OSBOURNE And RONNIE JAMES DIO Eras Of BLACK SABBATH - "Ozzy Was Great At What He Did, But Dio Was A Little More Involved"

Black Sabbath's 1980 album, Heaven And Hell, was the band's first to feature Ronnie James Dio behind the mic, having replaced Ozzy Osbourne the year before. Heaven And Hell succeeded in re-establishing Sabbath as one of the genre's very best - especially after the group had suffered a rough, unfocused patch towards the end of the '70s. And the following year, they proved that Heaven And Hellwas no fluke when they issued another superb LP, Mob Rules.

This year, both albums are reissued as remastered/expanded editions. To celebrate this occasion, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist Tony Iommi, spoke to Greg Prato for Songfacts about both the Dio and Ozzy eras, and recounted how he came up with one of the greatest guitar riffs of all time. An excerpt follows:

Greg Prato (Songfacts): How did the songwriting compare to when Dio was the singer in Sabbath as opposed to Ozzy?

Tony Iommi: "It was different. With Oz, we tend to jam usually, and then Ozzy would sometimes be in the room, sometimes he wouldn't. And sometimes he'd hear something and go, "Oh yeah," and start singing something to it. It depends on what periods. We'd play and come up with a format for a song, and then he'd listen to it and start coming up with a melody. With Dio, he was a little bit more involved because he played an instrument [bass] and was more musical. And that's not knocking Ozzy, because Ozzy was great at what he did, but Dio was a little more involved. I could sit down quietly and play something to Ronnie, and he'd say, "Yeah, I like that." He'd start singing, and then go, "Can I go through a change now? What about that note there? Oh yeah, that's good." We'd work together and bounce back with each other."

Songfacts: What's the definitive Sabbath song from the Dio era?

Iommi: "I think 'Heaven And Hell', because that was on our initial album, and that track has stood the test of time. Even Ronnie, when he went out on his solo thing, he'd always play 'Heaven And Hell'. It became a very popular song."

Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition and Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition will be released separately on March 5. Each album will be available on 2-CDs ($19.98), or a 2-LPs ($31.98). Due to space constraints, both vinyl editions include a selection of bonus material from the CDs. The music will also be available via digital download and streaming services the same day. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Listen to "Lady Evil" (7" Mono Edit) from Heaven And Hell, and "Die Young" (Live B-Side) from Mob Rules, below:

Dio joined Black Sabbath for the first time in 1979 and quickly found kindred spirits in guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. When Heaven And Hell was released in April 1980, the album was met with effusive reviews for the band’s return to form on metal masterpieces like “Neon Knights” and the title track. The album reached #9 in the U.K. and #28 in the U.S., where it was also certified platinum.

Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition adds several bonus tracks that have never been released in North America, including versions of “Children Of The Sea” and “Die Young” recorded live in 1980 in Hartford, CT. The set concludes with live rarities like “E5150” and “Neon Knights” that originally appeared in 2007 on the Rhino Handmade’s limited edition collection, Black Sabbath: Live At Hammersmith Odeon.

To follow-up Heaven And Hell, the group returned to the studio in 1981 to begin recording Mob Rules, with drummer Vinny Appice joining the band for the first time. Released in October 1981 and certified gold, the album was another Sabbath classic, including standouts like “The Sign Of The Southern Cross,” “Turn Up The Night” and the title track.

Mob Rules: Deluxe Edition boasts an expansive selection of rare and unreleased recordings. Along with additional tracks from Live At Hammersmith Odeon, the collection also includes a newly mixed version of “The Mob Rules.” The cherry on top is an entire concert recorded in 1982 in Portland, OR. Highlights include stellar performances of “Neon Knights” “Heaven And Hell” and “Voodoo.”

The Dio-fronted lineup disbanded in 1982 but reunited a decade later to record Dehumanizer and tour before going on hiatus again. The group came together again in 2006 to record three new songs for Rhino’s era-spanning collection, Black Sabbath: The Dio Years. The collaboration led to a highly anticipated world tour in 2007 where the group was billed as Heaven And Hell. Their final album of new material, 2009’s The Devil You Know, again demonstrated the musical bond between the band members was unparalleled.

