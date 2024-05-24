TONY IOMMI Confirms Existence Of Recorded Version Of BLACK SABBATH's "Evil Eye" Featuring EDDIE VAN HALEN, Says Sabbath Reunion Would Be "A Nice Thing To Actually Do"; Audio

Tony Iommi recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, Tony reveals that there is a recorded version of “Evil Eye” with Eddie Van Halen. He also discusses the possibility of a Black Sabbath reunion with Ozzy and the original members.

SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by Eddie Trunk. Audio clips/transcriptions below courtesy of SiriusXM's Trunk Nation.

On Eddie Van Halen almost appearing on "Evil Eye":

Tony Iommi: "What it was, I mean, it's got blown outta proportion to be honest. What it was, Eddie was playing, they were doing a show in Birmingham, and we've always called each other up when we're, if I'm in LA, we get together and we'd have dinner and all the rest of the stuff for years. When he comes here, he gets in touch with me. And so what he did, he came, he called me up and said, 'What are you doing?' I said, 'Well, I'm rehearsing.' And he said, 'Oh, I'd love to have seen you.' I said, 'Well, do you want to, you can come down if you want.' He went, 'Oh, great. Can I?' I said, 'Yeah, come down to rehearsal.' So basically that's what happened.

"I picked him up at the hotel and then I drove past the music shop. We picked an Eddie guitar up and took him down to where we were rehearsing. We started playing some Sabbath stuff, you know, he always liked sort of 'Into the Void' and all those. So we started playing those, and then we went into, I said, 'We are writing another song at the moment, ‘Evil Eye’.' And we started playing it, and he joined in and he basically played the solo under rehearsal, which was great. I mean, a really, really good solo. So that's as far as it went. I mean, and we have got a tape of that, but obviously, you know, we weren't gonna sort of prey on that, say, oh we'll release that because it, you know, it was just a special occasion that we jammed together."

Eddie Trunk: "But you did record it? You do have the recording of it?"

Iommi: "Yeah. Well, Tony recorded it actually. Yeah, because we always record everything at rehearsal. We'd always have a tape on it. So basically that was taped as well. Yeah."

Trunk: "So there is a recording of you and Eddie Van Halen playing Sabbath songs?"

Iommi: "Yeah. Yeah."

On Ozzy Osbourne’s comments for original Black Sabbath show:

Iommi: "Oh dear. Oh, as I said, we keep coming and going. It's a funny old thing really. I mean, God, we'll be 90 by the time we do that."

Trunk: "But I think he meant 'cause of course he's got his own problems and wish him well as far as his health, but obviously his touring days are over. I feel like where he was coming from was kind of like, because the last shows were without Bill, and he'd said, you know, wish that Bill could have been there. That he just felt like even if you guys set up in a club in Birmingham with Bill and Geezer and of course him that to do one LA, even if it was a short set, to just say the last Black Sabbath performance was the original four. Is there any desire for you with that? Or do you feel like where you left it is fine?"

Iommi: "It'd be a nice idea, but you know, you're gonna get everybody going, 'Oh, they're doing it for the money, they're doing it for this, they're doing it for that.' Well, it wouldn't be, I mean, it'd be something that, it'd be a nice thing to actually do, but whether it happens will be another thing. But we'll see. I mean, who knows?"