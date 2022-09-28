TONY IOMMI - Epiphone Unveils A More Affordable Version Of His Signature SG Special "Monkey" Guitar

According to Music Radar, Epiphone has unveiled the Tony Iommi SG Special, a more affordable replica of one of the most important, if not the most important, electric guitars in heavy metal history.

Based on the Black Sabbath co-founder and guitarist’s heavily customised 1964 Gibson SG Special, the iconic "Monkey" model, this Epiphone shares much of that Frankenstein mojo of the original – a guitar that heavy metal a sound, and put that sound to work on some of the greatest riffs of all time.

This artist model is available in right and left-handed versions and features a two-piece mahogany body, a bound one-piece mahogany neck with a rounded profile, an Indian laurel fretboard with 22 frets, a Graph Tech® nut, Grover® Rotomatic® tuners with contemporary style buttons, and chrome-covered Epiphone PRO P-90 pickups that are wired to CTS® potentiometers and Orange Drop® capacitors. A static cling reproduction of Tony’s "Monkey" sticker is in the included hardshell case.

Photo by Ross Halfin