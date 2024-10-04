TONY IOMMI Feat. GLENN HUGHES - "From Another World" Track Streaming (Official Audio); The 1996 Dep Sessions & Fused Reissues Out Now

Black Sabbath legend, Tony Iommi, has reissued the two albums he recorded with Glenn Hughes - The 1996 The Dep Sessions and Fused, out today via BMG. This is the first time the albums are available on vinyl.

You can order the titles here, and listen to the official audio for The 1996 Dep Sessions track, "From Another World", below.

The 1996 Dep Sessions tracklisting:

"Gone"

"From Another World"

"Don’t You Tell Me"

"Don’t Drag The River"

"Fine"

"Time Is the Healer"

"I’m Not the Same Man"

"It Falls Through Me"

"From Another World":

"Gone" lyric video:

Fused tracklisting:

"Dopamine"

"Wasted Again"

"Saviour Of The Real"

"Resolution Song"

"Grace"

"Deep Inside A Shell"

"What You’re Living For"

"Face Your Fear"

"The Spell"

"I Go Insane"

"Slip Away" (Bonus Track)

"Let It Down Easy" (Bonus Track)

"The Innocence" (Bonus Track)

"Dopamine" lyric video:

"Saviour Of The Real":