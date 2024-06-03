TONY IOMMI On The Time ERNIE C Tried To Tell COZY POWELL To Play A Different Style Of Drumming - "It Just Didn't Go Down Well"

The new Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath box set, Anno Domini 1989-1995, was released on May 31. The set features remastered versions of Headless Cross, Tyr and Cross Purposes, as well as the first-ever remix of Forbidden, the 1995 album produced by Body Count guitarist Ernie C.

Tony Iommi - the only original member of Black Sabbath to perform on all four of these albums - recently joined Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights to dive deep into Anno Domini. The following except focusses on how Black Sabbath ended up working with Ernie C...

Besides the simple act of reissuing the four albums with Martin as the frontman, Anno Domini also provided Iommi with the opportunity to do something he's been wanting to do for nearly 30 years: Remix Forbidden, Black Sabbath's last album until the release of 2013's 13.

"It was the first time for me that I've not been involved with the production and it was really difficult," Iommi revealed about the experience of working with Ernie C on Forbidden.

"It was a thing from the record company. They wanted to bring some fresh blood into the fold and Ice-T was going to be singing on ["The Illusion of Power"], but we didn't know about Ernie C, and then the record company said they'd like him to produce it. Bring a different look to the music."

Even though Iommi couldn't have said nicer things about Ernie C, he was honest about how hard it was working with him in the studio, because Black Sabbath didn't really know him and it seemed like he didn't really know Black Sabbath.

"We've got [drummer] Cozy Powell in there and Ernie C is trying to tell him to play something different, a different style of drumming," Iommi said. "Well, Cozy Powell is an iconic drummer and to tell somebody to play something of a different style, it just didn't go down well and Cozy was not happy at all. None of us were."

Remixing and reissuing Forbidden wasn't merely so Iommi could feel better about the sound, but he wanted to do this for his friend, Powell, too, who passed away three years after the album came out.

"He would have been full of joy if he knew that we could remix it again."

Read more at Loudwire, and listen to Loudwire Nights here.

The Anno Domini 1989-1995 set also includes a 1989 Headless Cross tour replica concert book, a 60 page book with photos, artwork and liner notes, and a Headless Cross poster. A vinyl LP version of Anno Domini 1989-1995 is also available, and three exclusive B-side bonus tracks are included with the CD version: "Cloak & Dagger", and the Japan-only releases "What's The Use" and "Loser Gets It All".

Order the set here.

Tracklistings:

Headless Cross (2024 Remaster)

"The Gates of Hell"

"Headless Cross"

"Devil & Daughter"

"When Death Calls"

"Kill In The Spirit World"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Black Moon"

"Nightwing"

"Cloak And Dagger (bonus)

Tyr (2024 Remaster)

"Anno Mundi"

"The Law Maker"

"Jerusalem"

"The Sabbath Stones"

"The Battle Of Tyr"

"Odin's Court"

"Valhalla"

"Feels Good To Me"

"Heaven In Black"

Cross Purposes (2024 Remaster)

"I Witness"

"Cross Of Thorns"

"Psychophobia"

"Virtual Death"

"Immaculate Deception"

"Dying For Love"

"Back To Eden"

"The Hand That Rocks The Cradle"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Evil Eye"

"What's The Use" (bonus)

Forbidden

"Illusion Of Power"

"Get A Grip"

"Can't Get Close Enough"

"Shaking Off The Chains"

"I Won't Cry For You"

"Guilty As Hell"

"Sick And Tired"

"Rusty Angels"

"Forbidden"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Loser Gets It All" (bonus)

"Get A Grip" HD video:

"Anno Mundi":

"Headless Cross" HD video:

Anno Domini 1989-1995 unboxing video: