TONY IOMMI Once Approached GRAHAM BONNET To Front BLACK SABBATH - "I Was So Sort Of Anti-Heavy In A Way"; Video

English rock singer and songwriter, Graham Bonnet (Alcatrazz, MSG, Rainbow), recently guested on the Disturbing The Priest podcast to discuss his past bands, as well as the future of the Graham Bonnet Band.

During the chat, Graham was asked if it was true that Tony Iommi reached out to him to potentially be the frontman for Black Sabbath, to which he responded, "Yeah, he called me one day and I thought, 'I don't know about that.' I couldn't imagine me somehow in a band called Black Sabbath with the way I look. I don't look very Black Sabbath. I'd have to grow my hair really long and dye it dark black and grow a beard or something. I wasn't sure. And I wasn't sure about the music either, because I thought I wanted to do something that wasn't like Black Sabbath. I was so sort of anti-heavy in a way, because the way I write a song, the way my other friends who are guitar players, the way they wrote songs. It wasn't the typical so-called heavy metal, heavy rock, whatever you wanna call it, way."