TONY MARTIN On BLACK SABBATH’s Anno Domini Box Set – “Forbidden Sounds Like It’s Grown Up”

Former Black Sabbath singer Tony Martin spoke to Niclas Müller-Hansen of RockSverige about the Anno Domini: 1989-1995 box set and also about the possibility of working with his former bandmate Tony Iommi.

When asked if he was involved in putting together the box set, Martin answered: “No, I had nothing to do with putting it together. They did tell me that they were going to do it and I put a few suggestions forward of what we could possibly have on it. Some of the missing material that I´ve got that hadn´t been used before, but they couldn´t do that because of the contract thing so they couldn´t really have anything considered ‘new Black Sabbath’ so they had to concentrate on what they already had. They did tell me, but they did it all themselves, Iommi and his engineers and they did a really good job with it.

“I went round to his house a few months ago and just sitting there listening it was ‘Bloody hell, sounds really good!’ And even Forbidden, they remixed it and that sounds like it´s grown up, become an adult. They sound like Sabbath songs should sound now. It´s more guitar based and slightly less keyboard, but it´s Sabbathy sounding.”

Speaking about working with Iommi again, he says, “I would and I´ve already said that if he felt like doing something I´d be up for it. I don´t think Tony is really… what´s the word… I think he´s come to the end of his need to do things. He doesn´t need to do this stuff. As you get older and he had that problem with the cancer thing. He´s definitely not interested in touring really. He could do the odd appearance, but he doesn´t need to, so I don´t know. I´d like to, but it´s one of these things… whilst everybody´s still alive, there´s always a possibility. I mean, they could still get Bill Ward back in the band and start again, in theory. Once people start passing along you can´t sort of do that anymore. I´ve already said that I wouldn´t mind doing something if they were interested. We´ll see how it goes.”

Anno Domini 1989-1995 features remastered versions of Headless Cross (1989), Tyr (1990), Cross Purposes (1994) and a new version of Forbidden (1995) that Tony Iommi remixed for the collection.

The set also includes a 1989 Headless Cross tour replica concert book, a 60 page book with photos, artwork and liner notes, and a Headless Cross poster. A vinyl LP version of Anno Domini 1989-1995 is also available, and three exclusive B-side bonus tracks are included with the CD version:: "Cloak & Dagger", and the Japan-only releases "What's The Use" and "Loser Gets It All".

Order the set here.

Tracklistings:

Headless Cross (2024 Remaster)

"The Gates of Hell"

"Headless Cross"

"Devil & Daughter"

"When Death Calls"

"Kill In The Spirit World"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Black Moon"

"Nightwing"

"Cloak And Dagger (bonus)

Tyr (2024 Remaster)

"Anno Mundi"

"The Law Maker"

"Jerusalem"

"The Sabbath Stones"

"The Battle Of Tyr"

"Odin's Court"

"Valhalla"

"Feels Good To Me"

"Heaven In Black"

Cross Purposes (2024 Remaster)

"I Witness"

"Cross Of Thorns"

"Psychophobia"

"Virtual Death"

"Immaculate Deception"

"Dying For Love"

"Back To Eden"

"The Hand That Rocks The Cradle"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Evil Eye"

"What's The Use" (bonus)

Forbidden

"Illusion Of Power"

"Get A Grip"

"Can't Get Close Enough"

"Shaking Off The Chains"

"I Won't Cry For You"

"Guilty As Hell"

"Sick And Tired"

"Rusty Angels"

"Forbidden"

"Kiss Of Death"

"Loser Gets It All" (bonus)

"Get A Grip" HD video:

"Anno Mundi":

"Headless Cross" HD video:

Anno Domini 1989-1995 unboxing video: