TOOL Classic "Sober" Gets Mashup Treatment With MARIAH CAREY's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" (Video)

December 27, 2020, an hour ago

news tool heavy metal

YouTube user / musician Aaron Gage has capped off 2020 with a holiday special, something we didn't know we needed:

"This is my final holiday mashup song of 2020, and what better way to close out the Christmas season with Mariah Carey and Tool. These have been so fun to make. Thank you all so much for your continued support. Now we move on to non-holiday mashups!"



