TOOL Drummer DANNY CAREY Shares Fear Inoculum Tour Kit Rundown (Video)

Modern Drummer Official has shared a new video along with the following introduction:

"Welcome, fellow audiophiles, drumming enthusiasts, Tool fans, and lovers of all things progressive! Today, we've scored an exclusive backstage peek into the rhythmic labyrinth that is Danny Carey's drum kingdom for Tool's Fear Inoculum Tour. Surrounded by instruments, Danny is joined by Modern Drummer CEO David Frangioni as they peel back the layers of Carey's one-of-a-kind drum arsenal."

Tool make their highly-anticipated return to Europe this spring, with a month of dates slated for the 2024 trek, including outings at London's The O2 Arena, Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena and Paris' Accor Arena, as well as festival outings at Graspop Metal Meeting, Tons of Rock and CopenHell.

News of the band’s European tour follows a particularly busy time for the Los Angeles-based band, with the foursome featuring Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, currently in the midst of a North American tour that extends into February. Over the last five months, Tool has headlined Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music festivals, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Power Trip.

Tickets for all headlining dates are on-sale this Friday, November 17 at 10 AM, local time. Tool Army members continue to have access to pre-sale tickets until the public on-sale begins on Friday. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to Tool Army members, with remaining options available to the general public as the on-sale begins on November 17. Select packages include premium tickets, sound check access with group photo, exclusive merchandise and more. For more information, head here. All ticketing links are available via Toolband.com. Night Verses opens on all European, non-festival dates.

European dates:

May

25 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

30 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

June

1 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

3 - London, UK -The O2 Arena

5 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

8 - Berlin, Germany - Parkbühne Wuhlheide

10 - Wien, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

11 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

13 - Budapest, Hungary - BudapestAréna

18 - Köln, Germany - Lanxess Arena

20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - CopenHell

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock