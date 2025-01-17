TOOL Frontman MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN Featured In New Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO - "2025 Vision" (Video)

Producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato has shared a new interview video along with the following introduction:

"In this episode, I sit down for a second time with Maynard James Keenan, the iconic singer of Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer. Maynard announces new music to be released in 2025. For those that have not seen the original video with Maynard in 2022, here is the link:

Tool have added two additional Mexican performances to their 2025 itinerary: March 12 at Explanada del Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey and March 18 at Calle 2 in Guadalajara.

Tool has also confirmed performances at three Lollapalooza festivals: Argentina (March 22), Chile (March 23) and Brazil (March 30), along with a headlining spot at the Estéreo Picnic festival in Bogotá on March 28.

Festication and Tool recently announced the first-ever Tool Live in the Sand, a destination festival taking place at the all-inclusive luxury, 5-star resort - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino & Royalton Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from March 7th-9th, 2025. Tool Live in the Sand will bring Tool diehards together from around the world for an island escape.

Headlined by Tool, this once-in-a-lifetime event will also feature two Tool sets and performances by some of the most iconic and influential rock bands in the world, including Primus, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, and Coheed and Cambria. Also on the lineup, King’s X, Fishbone, Wheel, CKY, Moonwalker and joining them as special guests are longtime Tool visual collaborators Alex Grey and Allyson Grey.

Tool, known for their genre-defying sound and unmatched live performances, will treat fans to an intimate and immersive concert experience on the beach. This is Tool's first-ever Caribbean performance, set against the stunning backdrop of Punta Cana's white sands and crystal-clear waters.

In a statement from the band, Justin Chancellor shared, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to share the news that Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria will be joining us for our first-ever Caribbean performance at 'Tool in the Sand.' 2025 is shaping up nicely. See you all there for what should be an unforgettable weekend of music!”

Guests will stay at Punta Cana's most luxurious five star resorts: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino or The Royalton Resort, offering an unparalleled vacation experience. From gourmet dining to expansive pools and world-class entertainment, attendees will enjoy relaxation and rock music at its finest. Packages include a luxury resort room, unlimited food & drinks for each guest & 3-days of music. Off-site excursions will be available, including snorkeling, catamaran expeditions, rappelling, visits to eco-parks and other activities.

Tyler Fey, co-founder of Festication, shares: “Feyline is thrilled to curate Tool's first-ever destination festival, delivering an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience for their dedicated fans. This event will fuse world-class music with the luxury of the Dominican Republic, creating an immersive rock adventure like no other.”

Festication Co-founder Donnie Estopinal reflects on his history with Tool, sharing a memorable moment from 1996: "I had a sold-out rave at the State Palace with The Crystal Method and Keoki, and the venue booked Tool on the same night. It was a mess flipping the room. There were so many people outside that the cops were going to shut us down, so we just opened the doors at the end of the Tool concert. Anyone who wanted to stay did—and a lot of them stayed. It's still part of NOLA lore today, and I still see people talking about it on message boards."

Reflecting on this upcoming festival, Donnie adds: "Booking Tool nearly 30 years later feels like my career has come full circle. It’s incredible to go from that unforgettable night in New Orleans to now curating their first destination festival. This is the kind of experience I’ve always dreamed of bringing to fans—something immersive, intimate, and legendary."