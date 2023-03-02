Top 3 Most Unbalanced Weapons in CS:GO History

Bugs are a common thing for all computer games, since it’s impossible to create a virtual world without flaws. One such problem was that some guns were too powerful. Now you don’t have to complain about weapons, but if you play a shooter for at least five years, then remember perfectly that insanely strong pistols, guns and rifles have had their place in CS.

Today we’ll talk about the most unbalanced weapons in CS:GO history.



AWP

The AWP has always been a cult rifle in Counter-Strike, and in the early years of Global Offensive, it seemed like the best one. The same can be said about its popular skin AWP Hyper Beast. This design is so in demand that marketplaces almost fight to get one on their lists. And that’s unsurprising. Bright coloring and adequate pricing says it all.

Turning back to the weapon, in aiming mode it was possible to move quite quickly with it. Because of this, snipers began to act more aggressively than in previous versions of the shooter.

Players weren't afraid to attack with AWP. They took corners that were unintelligible by modern standards, and the most skilled e-sportsmen turned the rounds upside down with it. It was one of the features of the early AWP.

As a result, Valve decided that something had to be done, and reduced the speed of movement in the zoom mode. The game no longer encouraged aggressive attacks.

In short, after the debugging, AWP became even less dynamic than it was in the 1.6 version. In addition, the so-called unscopes (shots without a scope) have lost their effectiveness. The more passive snipers weren't affected as much by the update, but the aggressive ones had to significantly change their playstyle. AWP used to dictate the course of the game, now it has become just one of the rifles.

UMP-45

In 2016–2017, the UMP-45 submachine gun firmly entered the top 5 most popular weapons in CS:GO. So did its skins. Such designs as Momentum ($10), Primal Saber ($2.31 – $15.91) and Arctic Wolf ($0.38 – $2.62) were bestsellers back then.

Interestingly, the main feature of the UMP-45 (as well as other submachine guns, by the way) was its high armor penetration. Moreover, it was increased back in 2014, but professionals did not pay attention to this for more than a year.

What made the UMP-45 such a powerful weapon? In addition to high armor penetration, two key factors can be named: more damage, as well as higher accuracy when shooting on the move than rifles.

What did Valve end up doing with it? In May 2017, there was one key change to the submachine gun: it was cut in damage when fired from afar. That was enough: since then, no one has considered the UMP-45 a great weapon.

R8 Revolver

In December 2015, a pocket AWP, the R8 revolver, appeared in CS:GO. The same happened to its skins. The fans of R8 finally got the chance to design their revolver with Crazy 8 ($1.11 – $8.40) or Fade ($11.80 – $39.96), for instance.

The addition of this gun to the game was the most reckless decision of Valve in the history of the shooter. Many even thought that it was an unfortunate joke from the developers.

The R8 revolver is an $850 pistol that had exactly the same specs as an AWP. It killed with a single bullet at almost any distance.

Of course, the revolver did not reach e-sports in this form, but it was remembered by everyone forever.

Actually, these are not all examples of "broken" weapons in CS:GO. For example, oncethe Five-SeveN pistol was very strong, and some still believe that the P90 and automatic sniper rifles have no place in the game.

However, all these cases prove that Counter-Strike gives a chance to every player, whether a novice shooter or a professional gamer. All you have to do is to find your best weapon or search for similar bugs.