Top 5 Billionaires Betting Big On Bitcoins In 2021

Introduction

More investors are shifting towards Bitcoin after it crossed the previous psychological resistance of $20,000. Retail investors around the world are seeking investment advice in Bitcoin. Along with that, billionaire investors have also started sharing their views on different public and online platforms.

Although the price of Bitcoin is around $34,000 at the time of writing this article, it hit an all-time high of nearly $42,000 last week. So, the most heated topic of the new year is investing in Bitcoin. Some investors are carefully analyzing the risks and investing according to their plan. However, some people are compulsively investing due to fear of missing out.

If you are not sure what to do, read on to know about the perspectives of these billionaires who are betting big on Bitcoins in 2021.

Billionaires Who Are Optimistic About Bitcoin in 2021

Bitcoin has become more popular, and many investors started investing in it during the COVID-19. However, some people seek financial advice for 2021, and they are clueless about investing in Bitcoin. For them, these billionaires’ bet on Bitcoin can become a guide on how much to invest in Bitcoin.

1. Robert Kiyosaki

Who doesn’t know about the popular American author Robert Kiyosaki? He is famous for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Also, he has an educational company named Rich Dad Company. Very often, he provides investment advice on different types of assets on the internet through different online platforms.

He firmly believes that Bitcoin’s price will set the world on fire at the end of 2021. This opinion has influenced many retail investors to invest in Bitcoin, and it’s a major factor in the rise of Bitcoin’s price.

2. Winklevoss Brothers

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss won a settlement of 65 million dollars after filing a lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg. They became the first Bitcoin billionaires in the 2017 rally of Bitcoin.

In a recent interview, Tyler Cameron has said that Bitcoin’s price will increase to thirty times the current value. Along with that, he said that Bitcoin is the trade of the century.

3. Michael Novogratz

Michael Novogratz, a billionaire hedge fund manager, is investing in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. He predicts that Bitcoin could easily hit the $50,000 mark in 2021. He compared the market cap of gold with Bitcoin and said that it could not overtake in a year but unsure about the future.

He pointed out two important factors that affect Bitcoin’s price rise; (1) the impact of coronavirus pandemic and (2) digitalization. Lastly, he also said that it’s the right time to invest in Bitcoin as it’s a hard asset for now.

4. Tim Draper

One of the top veteran investors, Tim Draper, suggested investors invest in Bitcoin with bold statements about Bitcoin. He told Fox Business that Bitcoin would be widely adopted within the next 2-years.

Draper is one of the co-founders of Draper associates. He said that cash wouldn’t be used anymore after five years. So, he advised investing in Bitcoin before it becomes too late. People with cash will be called criminals after five years.

5. Chamath Palihapitiya

Chamath Palihapitiya, a billionaire investor, also said in an interview on 9 Jan 2021 that Bitcoin’s price will rise five times the current price towards the end of 2021. He mentioned his opinion about Bitcoin that people were laughing at him when he said that Bitcoin would rise in the future.

Although he didn’t mention the time frame, he said that Bitcoin could reach $100,000, and it can even go to $200,000. He said it might take five to ten years, but there is a strong possibility that it will reach these heights.

Conclusion

I hope the above information has helped you to know about the top billionaires who are quite optimistic about Bitcoin in 2021. However, you must not take their words for granted as they have their reserve fund to support them if something goes wrong.

Remember, you shouldn’t invest all your money in Bitcoin if it can rise so high, no guarantee that it can fall so deeply that it may blank out your accounts. So, ensure that you manage your risk in such a way that you can bear it even if something goes wrong with Bitcoin.