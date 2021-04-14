Top 5 Music Kits in CSGO

CSGO is one of the first-person shooter games that rose to popularity in the year 2012. It was supposed to be a reality-based shooter game where you have to be in a team of cops or in a team of terrorists. In the gameplay, you will be required to listen to the gunshots or hear the footsteps of the enemies. So initially there was no choice to hear your favorite music during the gameplay. But it is not a rule for everyone to listen to nothingness during the play.

In response to the gamer’s feedback, CSGO introduced the music kits in the game during the year 2014. The music kit consists of musical themes that are very smooth to hear during the gameplay and when you browse the options in the home. Not everyone likes a particular genre of music. So there are a lot of music genres available. These styles are packed in a digital kit called music kit and so far there are 39 types of kits available to buy from the CSGO store inline. There are various other elements of CSGO and apart from the game itself, these sites have the best gambling options when it comes to CSGO.

When you have a kit you can enable it through the equipment menu and activate it. Once you won the match as MVP in a team, all the team members get to listen to the music even though they don’t have them. Also, these music kits can be played in the lobby and while in the game too. Cool ain’t it? Here I have listed the top 5 popular music kits in CSGO.

Austin Wintory – Desert Fire

This music kit tops the list of popular music kits of CSGO. This track is a blend of an action movie track and dramatic Spanish-flavored music. When you are defeated in the match, a sad flute melody music along with the drum sound will make it so dramatic and you will definitely love it. Pricing for this Austin Wintory – Desert Fire music kit is quoted in two ways. It depends on whether you are buying this in a normal version or in a star trek version. In the regular version, the price is $3.20 and in the star trek version the price will be $5.50

Crimson Assault by Daniel Sadowski

Fond of Mystery-thriller action-themed music? Then this kit is the best suit for you. Drums and beats make this music the best one. Hearing this theme music while in the game will definitely make you think that you are in a thriller movie. Very active and energetic drums will make you feel the music in real-time. You can buy this kit for a price of $2.85 also it depends on whether it is a normal or star trek version.

Hotline Miami – Multiple Artists

Hotline Miami sounds like fantastic EDM music. It is not composed by a single composer. Each part of the music is composed by various artists but still, all the parts sound in the same theme. It gives you a vibe and you will feel like you are in a DJ club. Makes you feel energetic and positive. Each part of the music such as the Main menu, MVP anthem, and choose team sync with each other. But this music sounds like music from 90’s games. But still good to hear.

EZ4ENCE CSGO Music Kit

EZ4ENCE is a song composed by The Verkkars. This is not music that is specifically composed for the use in CSGO but still the fans have cut the music in parts that are required for CSGO such as Main Menu, Choose team, MVP anthem, Round Lost, etc. So that they can be used in the game. Apart from that this music has vocal in it. This music kit is used by more than 7 lakh gamers worldwide.

The 8-Bit Kit By Daniel Sadowski

The list of CSGO music kits is never complete without mentioning the 8-Bit Kit. You might have noticed the MVP anthem of most of the pro players. Most of them are using this theme. This theme looks like a theme from the 90’s game but still loved by many of the CSGO players. You can also buy one from the in-game store.

Special mention: Star Trek Music Kits

These Star Trek music kits are rare ones and are difficult to get one in the game. You can buy them in the store but it will cost you a lot more than normal versions.

Hope you find the top 5 Music Kits in CSGO interesting. You can also tell the ones you like in the comments below.