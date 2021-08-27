TOP 70 Casino Music: Music-Themed Games, Casino Music & Gambling Songs Compilation

Today's review will tell you about slots that are somehow related to music. Moreover, some of the tunes relate to gambling issues, which cannot fail to attract attention. There were a lot of such slots, which made it possible to compile a list. Thus, below are big hits and slot machines based on music from different eras and genres.

Music-Themed Slots: Song that Inspired Free Slot Machine Creation

It is necessary to designate slot machines that are dedicated to music, performers, and various groups. These slots include games about rock musicians, pop stars, and alternative bands. Below is a list of the best music-themed games.

1. Michael Jackson King of Pop. This game includes a theme about the singer Michael Jackson. Bally released a solution in 2016 that has 5 different bonuses - free spins, multiplier, wheel of fortune, wilds, and extra rounds. Michael Jackson's music slot machine is a wonderful opportunity for fans of the main character to plunge into musical reality. This is an instant play with bonuses and different prizes.

2. Sabaton. Play'n Go introduced this Sabaton free slots with bonus in 2019, which is based on the metal band. Features include expanding wilds, scatter symbols, and free spins.

3. Hammerfall. In 2021, Play'n Go developed a game for fans of the Swedish band Hammerfall. The reels have a 7x7 structure in this Hammerfall free slots to play. The hammer picks up bonuses and launches a special mode with big wins.

4. Rock and roll. Released in 2015 and dedicated to the rock and roll theme, MultiSlot has a standard set of additional features. By collecting scatter symbols, players will receive free spins.

5. Jimi Hendrix. This music slots solution tells the story of the legendary guitarist. In the development of NetEnt 2016, players will receive up to 12 free spins. Scatter symbols and wild symbols are present.

6. The Motorhead. In 2016, NetEnt presented absolutely free slots about a rock band. The game has free spins, mystery reels that open after each spin, wild symbols, and multipliers.

7. Megadeth. Leander Games released Megadeth in 2012, a pro-rock band of the same name. Its members are wild symbols, and one of them gives access to 18 free spins.

8. Deadmau5. This game machine is dedicated to the Canadian DJ. Microgaming created Deadmau5 free slots no downloads in 2020 and endowed it with wilds, scatter symbols, multipliers, and free spins.

9. Kiss. The main plot is the popularity of the rock band of the same name. WMS Gaming introduced a free slots with bonus and free spins to the world in 2015, the main feature of which is 20 free spins.

10. Elvis Lives. In 2019, WMS Gaming dedicated Elvis Lives to the king of 1920s music, Elvis Presley. The gameplay has 4 bonuses, including 2 games and 2 free spins.

11. The Rat Pack. In 2009, Microgaming put together a musical group of mice. Two wild symbols give significant multiplications in the game, and the scatter offers to spin the reel for free.

12. Guns N 'Roses. It is a music-themed slot machine from 2018 by NetEnt, dedicated to the music group of the same name. The slot has a Wild symbol, and a Bonus with opportunities to win free spins, a game with a choice of symbols, or an additional payout.

13. Karaoke Party. The theme of the 2016 gaming solution is the karaoke party. Players can get up to 15 free spins thanks to the scatter symbols. Microgaming is the developer of the slot.

14. Dj Wild. This slot machine deals with nightlife in clubs, created by Elk Studios in 2013. The slot has six types of wild symbols. Five of them expand horizontally or vertically and trigger a respin. The sixth, wild, when it appears on the third reel, brings the jackpot.

15. The Phantom of the Opera. The machine belongs to the category of plot slots, based on a story presented in a popular movie, musical, and novel. Microgaming developers created the game in 2017. Wild (logo), Scatter (mask) trigger bonuses.

16. Dolly Parton. This free slot play no download is dedicated to the American country singer Dolly Parton. IGT in 2012 added bonuses when collecting three scatter symbols and the opportunity to win a jackpot. The number of lines is 40 and the number of reels is 5.

17. Lady in Red. The main character of the slot machine is the lady in red, as in the song of the same name by Chris de Burgh. The game was released by Microgaming in 2010. Special features are the presence of wild and scatter symbols, which give access to 25 free spins.

18. Samba Brazil. Slot of 2013 is dedicated to the Brazilian Carnival. The Playtech free slot game with bonus spins has 5 reels, 25 pay lines, a wild symbol, and a scatter. It can award free spins and a bonus round.

Popular Slot Songs

In addition to slot machines, the songs that were used in them are also becoming popular. They begin to live their lives and have a continuation in other instances. Thus, the following are some songs that have been involved in gambling. Some of them are used in films that later became slot machines or dedicated to musicians.

19. Lil Devil song. To create the slot of the same name, a song by The Cult was used. BTG released a free spins game in 2019. They can be a multiplier or sticky wilds.

20. Heidi Bier Haus song. The song Heidi Bier Haus is a music-themed slot machine. It was released in 2016 by WMS Gaming and features free spins thanks to scattering and wild symbols.

21. The Hangover Blackjack song. The song was used in the Blackjack scene in the movie The Hangover. Then in 2009 IGT released a series of slot machines with free spins and multipliers.

22. Dean Martin song. Song Go, go, go! of 1951 became the title of the slot machine dedicated to this singer. WMS Gaming introduced it in 2015 with the ability to get free spins.

23. Chaos Crew song. Chaos Crew with the song Night Laser conquers the players in the no download slots machine from Hacksaw Gaming 2020. They can get free spins and multipliers.

24. Willie Nelson Whiskey River song. This song is performed on the land-based slot machine Willie Nelson by Everi. The player is presented with a 55 'screen with jackpots and a special reel structure.

Songs About Gambling: Best Casino Music Playlist

There are many gambling songs that have been loved by many listeners for decades. Each casino music has its own history, peculiarity and melody. You can also enjoy the sound of these tracks with a Spotify gambling music playlist.

25. Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas - Brandon Flowers. The lead singer of the American rock band The Killers, Brandon Flowers in 2010 presented this song in his first solo album. It is the title and perfectly conveys the atmosphere of excitement in this amazing casino song. The album immediately debuted at number 1 on the UK's Best Albums list. It received mostly positive reviews and interested many listeners.

26. The Gambler - Kenny Rogers. In 1978, American Kenny Rogers recorded The Gambler. In 1980, it won a Grammy and became the number 1 country music hit. Later, many interpretations from various artists were released. However, none of them achieved the same success as the original. In addition to the Grammy, this gambling song has won leading positions in the Europe and United States charts.

27. Casino Queen – Wilco. American alternative group Wilco performed the hit Casino Queen in 1995. This song has dark humor and makes a different impression on critics and connoisseurs. Most of the reviews were modest and limited though.

28. Easy Money - Billy Joel. In 1983, the American artist Billy Joel introduced the song, which was popular on the radio and had a catchy motive. This album with this casino theme song was nominated for 2 Grammy awards in the categories Best Singer and Best Album of the Year, but that year it won the Michael Jackson Thriller.

29. Poker Face by Lady Gaga. In 2008, the American singer released Poker Face and she became known all over the world. In the same year, it won a Grammy for Best Dance Performance and entered the Top 100 Songs of the First Decade of 2000. Later, many performers made their own covers and added new sounds to this composition. So the song is still relevant now, since it is often used in films and TV shows.

30. The Gambler - Johnny Cash. In 1978, a cover by American singer Johnny Cash of the song Kenny Rogers was released. It had its interpretation and was different from others. Wonderful album with this song took a position in the top 50 best country singles on Billboard.

31. Imagine Dragons - I Bet My Life. In 2015, this gambling song became a hit thanks to the American rock band Imagine Dragons. It was nominated for the Teen Choice Awards for Best Rock Song. Many songs by these artists have been nominated for numerous awards, including the Grammy for Best Alternative Band in the United States. This amazing group has many fans, who are very supportive of their artists.

32. Gambling Hearts - Harrison Brome. Canadian musician Harrison Brome presented his work in 2016 in the form of Gambling Hearts. The song went viral and got fans. The performer is not yet well-known, but many people already know about his work. Song's clip is made in melancholic tones, which leads to sadness.

33. You Better You Bet - The Who. British rock band The Who released a song with that name in 1981, became a hit as it was ranked 18th on the Billboard charts. It produced many more hits, which occupied the leading positions not only in the UK but throughout Europe. Thus, it made a pleasant impression on critics and fans.

34. Gamblin Man - Eddie Money. In 1977, an American singer created a new track for gambling lovers. He perfectly conveyed the casino's atmosphere gambling theme. The self-titled album, Eddie Money, became the artist's most successful album. It was ranked # 11 on Billboard's Top 100 Best Albums.

35. Foxwoods Commercial Song - John Pizzarelli. The Wonder of It All came out in 2002 as an advertisement for Foxwoods Casino. It became recognizable thanks to advertising and became the hallmark of a land-based casino. Many players came to this establishment after hearing this melody. The casino received the best demand after the introduction of such advertising.

36. The Stranger Song - Leonard Cohen. Canadian artist Leonard Cohen introduced the song in 1967. After it, many artists began to cover it, including Billy Joel. It is distinguished by a fast motive of excitement. The tempo of the song guides the players in the right way, thereby encouraging them in their gambling. In its country, the composition has become famous and recognizable.

37. Ace Of Spades – Motorhead. Ace of spades is dedicated to a song from the British rock band Motorhead. Released in 1980, it still captures the spirit of fans of the gambling industry. The group is known all over the world for its unique sound, unusual metaphors in the lyrics and interesting use of musical instruments. It has many fans to this day.

38. Vegas Lights - Panic! At The DiscoRob Mathes. In 2013, an American indie alternative band presented a recording that was dedicated to the city of Las Vegas. The song remains popular with the band's fans. It is not widely distributed, but the album even got into the ratings of the best songs.

39. Take A Chance On Me – ABBA. In 1977, the Swedish group Abba released a track that is actively performed by other musicians even now. At one time, the song occupied the highest lines of the charts and was a world hit. In addition to this song, the group had many hits and it is widely known all over the world.

40. Luck Be A Lady - Frank Sinatra. American performer Frank Sinatra in 1965 created the original song, which is now actively used in advertisements and films about gambling. It became the hallmark of the performer and many fell in love with him precisely for it. The album reached great heights and became a favorite with many fans.

41. Tumbling Dice - The Rolling Stones. A British rock band in 1972 recorded a song dedicated to the game of gambling dice. It became a hit on many charts and conquered players around the world. In addition, fans note the unique sound of the group and the semantic lyrics of the songs.

42. That Was A Crazy Game of Poker - O.A.R. 1977 saw the release of a poker song from the American rock band O.A.R. It was popular in land-based casinos due to its recognizable rhythm. It set in the necessary mood, and then players could stay longer to play in land-based casinos.

43. The Jack - AC / DC. In 1975, on his legendary album T.N.T., Australian rock band presented a song dedicated to a jack. It is dynamic and energizing for gambling. Most of the songs of this group are still active and popular. They are used in various films and TV series.

44. Poker face - The Baseballs. In 2009, the German rock and roll band covered the hit Lady Gaga. The interpretation has become popular in its country, thus further drawing attention to the original song. The song did not receive much recognition abroad.

45. Last Dollar (Fly Away) - Tim McGraw. Released in 2007, the song by the American country music artist Tim McGraw quickly entered all the charts in the world. It took first place among Billboard's Hottest Country Songs. This happened for the first time since 2004. The artist's family was filmed in the video. The clip is made in retro and slightly vague colors. A 1940s camera was used for filming.

46. The Lottery Song - Harry Nilsson. In 1972, the American singer released a Lottery Song. It was very popular, because after that many artists performed it in their own way. The performer of the song himself is a composer and creator of many compositions for films. His tunes are featured in films such as Forrest Gump, Reservoir Dogs, The Nice Guys, and many more.

47. From a Jack to a King - Ricky Van Shelton. In 1969, Elvis Presley released the original version of this song, which he performed live at a performance near the International Hotel. After that, many performers made covers of this hit. In 1988, an American country music performer made his own interpretation of the song. However, even after this song, many artists added this melody to their repertoire.

48. Queen of Hearts - Juice Newton. In 1981, a song called Queen of Hearts from American country singer Juice Newton became known. The composition is a cover of a 1979 song, but this version was the most popular. It peaked at number two on the charts in America and South Africa. Moreover, the song was in the top 10 in Denmark, Canada, Australia.

49. When It Rains It Pours - Luke Combs. This popular gambling music was released in 2017. It is performed by American country singer Luke Combs. The song was nominated for a CMT Music Video of the Year nomination. It reached number one in the country music charts and received platinum certification from the RIIA in the United States. The performance received positive reviews from critics and music industry connoisseurs.

50. Viva Las Vegas - Elvis Presley. In 1964, a recording of the composition from the American artist Elvis Presley was released. The song became very popular, so many covers from other singers followed with their interpretations. The RIIA considers the record to be gold, as it has sold 500,000 copies. It distinguished itself not only by sales, but also by high places in both local and foreign charts.

51. Ace in the Hole -Saint Motel. The song is a cover of the 1941 original. It was also presented by the Saint Motel group in 2014. The American indie pop group presented the record in a more different sound, which many fans liked. The album, which included this song, is considered platinum in some countries, and entered the top 40 in numerous countries in Europe and North America.

52. Walking Away a Winner - Kathy Mathea. In 1994, the track was released, which is considered the title track for the album by American country singer Kathy Mathea. It peaked at # 3 on the Billboard Top Hot Country Singles. The video was filmed in the Arizona desert. It is dedicated to the topic of the relationship between a man and a woman – the confrontation of the main character against her lazy boyfriend.

53. Beatin 'the Odds - Molly Hatchet. The song became the title track of the album by American rock band Molly Hatchet. It came out in 1980. The album entered the top 200 on Billboard and was widely publicized for a long time. Many covers were made for the song afterwards with various interpretations. In 2013, the album was reissued with a new sound of the composition, which was so popular in the early 80s.

54. Two of a Kind, Working on a Full House - Garth Brooks. In 1991, the country music singer performed a new version of the original version, giving it a second wind. The song went viral and gained many different fans. In addition to this artist, the composition was re-sung many times by other performers, which gave her a new life every new time. Thus, the song is still relevant today.

55. A Good Run of Bad Luck - Clint Black. The song was released in 1994 and featured by an American country music artist. It peaked at number one in the US and Canada charts. The singer shot the clip on his own, since the work is the first. Moreover, after the song was used in the film Maverick. In the video, the musicians are in a dark room playing cards.

56. The Galway Races – The Dubliners. This casino song is considered a traditional Irish song. It has become a resource for many covers. The Dubliners became one of the performers. It became known in 1967 thanks to this group. It performs Irish folklore. Therefore, the musicians decided to reproduce the song and make it popular for all people.

57. Townes van Zandt – St John The Gambler. The 1969 song was included in the second album of the American composer and performer. It is considered one of the most promising albums of the time. The composition is made in the country genre. All songs from the album were written personally by the performer. The singer is also known for covers of other recordings.

58. Ace of Spades – Hayseed Dixie. A new version of an old song by the rock band Motorhead was produced in 2014. This is not the only interpretation of this composition. The same version is distinguished by country sounding due to the fact that the American group is engaged in this direction. The group's repertoire includes many recordings of various old songs, to which the performers give new meaning.

59. The Angel and the Gambler – Iron Maiden. In 1998, the metal rock band Iron Maiden released the song two weeks before the album's release. The video was dedicated to the Star Wars theme, thanks to which many aliens appeared. A lot of computer graphics were involved. The song entered the top 3 rock songs in Finland and entered the US and UK charts.

60. Casino Boogie – Rolling Stones. Released in 1972, the recording from British rock band The Rolling Stones has never been performed live. Moreover, it was not released as a single and is only in the artist's album. The composition uses a saxophone and is performed in the style of blues rock. Mick Jagger was involved in writing the song, describing his work by the fact that it was created on torn scraps of paper.

61. Atlantic City – Bruce Springsteen. Having performed the song in the style of folk rock, the American singer has performed it live many times since 1982. The music video contains beautiful black and white photographs of the city. The performer himself does not appear in the video. Later, many singers offered their interpretations for this composition, which gave the song a new life. Even now, recording is actively used in TV shows and films.

62. Desperado - Eagles. The composition is one of the most popular of the casino songs. Moreover, it is included in the list of 500 great songs of all time. Despite the fact that the song was released in 1973, other performers are still actively composing their interpretations. Moreover, the recording is used in films and popular culture and remains relevant even now.

63. Love Is a Losing Game - Amy Winehouse. In 2007, an English singer presented a song about love and its comparison with a game. Immediately after its release, the record took the leading positions in the charts and even won a nomination for Best Composition. The video contains numerous performances of the singer with this song. The recording became popular throughout Britain, Ireland, Denmark and other nearby countries.

64. Gambling Man - The Overtones. The British band released their debut album in 2010, featuring a song about a gambler. The group is considered to be British-Irish. Throughout Europe, the record has taken good positions in the charts. It was most successful in Germany. The clip of the composition has no definite meaning, only a series of beautiful pictures and the main performers of the group.

65. Still the Same - Bob Seger. The original song belongs to Bob Seger, who released it in 1978. Later, there were many variations of this composition from various artists. This version entered the top 100 Billboard chart and took 4th place. In addition, the song was popular in Canada, Belgium, New Zealand and Australia. The composition is considered one of the most outstanding of that time.

66. House of Cards - Tyler Shaw. In 2015, the Canadian artist decided to cover a song by Radiohead and give it a new life. Therefore, in his album, he introduced it. The original version entered the Billboard charts and was interesting to many fans of alternative gambling music. The Canadian singer presented the same pop version of the original recording and added new colors to the sound.

67. Rambling, Gambling Willie – Bob Dylan. The famous American performer presented a song in the genre of folk music in 1991. It was included in the album, which collected all the rare and unreleased compositions over the entire creative career of the singer. The clip is made in black and white style and depicts the process of gambling. This song was well received by the fans and received good reviews.

68. The Clash – The Card Cheat. In 1974, the English punk rock band introduced the song on their third album. The album was later certified platinum and it took 8th place in the top 500 best albums of all time. The compositions were accepted with pleasure. The new alternative sound added charm to the song. Moreover, in those days, such a performance was amazing and delighted.

69. Bob Dylan – Huck's Tune. Bob Dylan continues to delight with songs about the casino. In 2007, a record was presented and immediately entered the top 25 of the best songs of this artist. The American singer boasts a good, interesting sound that is intriguing. The song became the soundtrack for the film Lucky You along with other compositions.

70. Blood, Sweat & Tears – Go Down Gamblin. In 1974, an American rock band recorded a new hit that conquered the United States. The song entered the fourth album, which ranked 10th on Billboard's Best Pop Albums list. This composition is the first in the album, immediately transferring the listeners to the necessary atmosphere of excitement and opportunities that casinos provide.

