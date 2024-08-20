TOQUE - Canada's Classic Rock Super Group Announces Its Toronto Debut

Highly anticipated and long awaited, Toque will finally play Toronto, Ontario on September 4th at The Rivoli. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

For this special, one-off performance, Toque will be comprised of:

Todd Kerns - Vocals / Guitar (Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric)

Cory Churko - Lead Guitar / Vocals (Shania Twain, Pink)

Brent Fitz - Drums / Vocals (Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Gene Simmons)

Derek Frank - Bass / Vocals (Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain)

After selling out shows in venues around the world with leading acts, the Canadian musicians formed Toque with the goal of playing their favourite Canadian Rock bands from the '70s and '80s including: Streetheart, April Wine, Loverboy, Rush, Kim Mitchell, Harlequin, Queen City Kids, and more.

Plus, Toque also share their own songs too, which fit right in stride with the melodic rock of the era hits.

Join these superstar musicians for a non stop night of pure rock and good times. Find out why Toque has been selling out venues across Western Canada for years, and stealing the show of Canada's rock festival circuit. Don't miss 'em, as they make their debut in Toronto for one incredible performance.

Check out the videos below for a pair of classic Toque covers, as well as two stunning originals:

For further detais, visit Toque on Facebook.