TOQUE - Canada's Classic Rock Super Group Teases New Single Ahead Of Frozen Not Broken Tour

All-Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), will release a new, original song called "Broken" on November 15th via all digital outlets.

"Broken" was written by Toque, along with their good friend and guitarist of Honeymoon Suite, Derry Grehan. The artwork for the single can be viewed below.

In live news, Toque has revealed the dates of their upcoming Frozen Not Broken Tour, which will take the band across Western Canada this Fall and Winter. They are:

November

22 - Coquitlam, BC - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

December

27 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

30 - Taber, AB - Taber Community Centre

31 - Calgary, AB - Deerfoot Inn & Casino

Tickets are on sale now at this location.

For further details, visit Toque on Facebook.