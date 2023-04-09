TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Presents Teaser Clip For New Video "Something For The Pain"

Toque have released their new track "Something For The Pain”. The original song was written by four Canadian rockers: Todd Kerns, Cory Churko, Brent Fitz, and Shane Gaalaas.

The song is currently available on all digital music streaming sites. The video for "Something For The Pain” will premiere on Tuesday, April 11th. However, as a special Easter treat, Toque has shared a brief sneak peek:

“It’s important that we make sure everyone hear this new song, we are very proud of it, it was a great collaboration of us as musicians… we want to share that,” says Brent Fitz, bassist for Toque.

Fans can expect more original music to come this year, as well watch for shows this Fall / Winter when Toque will once again tour through the frozen tundra of Canada and the US.