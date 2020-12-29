TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Release Video For Cover Of "When I'm With You" By SHERIFF

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz (who both play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), along with Cory Churko, and Shane Gaalaas, has issued a video for their version of the Sheriff song, "When I'm With You".

Formed in Toronto, Ontario, Sheriff originally released "When I'm With You" on their self-titled debut and only album in 1982. Seven years later in 1989, Capitol Records re-released "When I'm With You" as a single, and it hit #1 on The Billboard Charts.

Earlier this month, Sheriff vocalist Freddy Curci appeared on Toque Talk. The 74-minute episode can be seen below.

And, here's Sheriff performing their hit, "When I'm With You":

(Artwork by Scooter Magee)