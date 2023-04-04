TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Stream New Single "Something For The Pain"

Toque have released their new track "Something For The Pain”. The original song was written by four Canadian rockers: Todd Kerns, Cory Churko, Brent Fitz, and Shane Gaalaas.

Yes, the track has been released on all digital music streaming sites. However - the band wanted to do something special for all the fans that may not use those sites.

For one day only - today, April 4th - fans can go to the band’s website and download the new song in mp3 format for FREE with zero strings attached. No sign-ups, codes, passwords or purchase is required.

“It’s important that we make sure everyone hear this new song, we are very proud of it, it was a great collaboration of us as musicians… we want to share that,” says Brent Fitz, bassist for Toque.

Toque will also release a video for the track very shortly via YouTube and all other video platforms. Details coming soon.

Fans can expect more original music to come this year, as well watch for shows this Fall / Winter when Toque will once again tour through the frozen tundra of Canada and the US.