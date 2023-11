TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Stream New Song "Forever In A Day"

All-Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), have released a new, original song called "Forever In A Day":

Catch Toque live in concert at the following shows across Canada:

November

17 - Century Casino - Edmonton, AB

18 - Deerfoot Inn & Casino - Calgary, AB

December

29 - Turvey Convention Center - Regina, SK - SOLD OUT

30 - Club Regent Event Centre - Winnipeg, MB

For further detais, visit Toque on Facebook.