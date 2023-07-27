TOQUE Featuring TODD KERNS, BRENT FITZ Will Tour Western Canada In November 2023

All-Canadian rock band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), will be touring their home and native land in November 2023. Confirmed dates are as listed:

November

17 - Edmonton, AB - Century Casino

18 - Calgary, AB - Deerfoot Inn & Casino

23 - Regina, SK - Turvey Centre

25 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Casino

Tickets are available now at this location.

Toque recently released the official video for their new track "Something For The Pain”. The song is currently available on all digital music streaming sites.

Toque originally released their Never Enough album in 2019. Now, in 2023, Never Enough has been re-released with the addition of two bonus tracks: Sheriff's "When I'm With You" and a live version of Toque's original track "Never Enough". Order your hand-signed CD now at this location. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Armageddon"

"Innocence"

"Never Enough For You"

"Ironic"

"Enough Is Enough"

"The Spirit Of Radio"

"Down Again"

"Lunatic Fringe"

"Don't It Make Ya Feel"

"What Kind Of Love Is This"

"Remember"

"Hot Child In The City"

"When I'm With You"

"Never Enough" (live)

"Armageddon Reprise"