TOQUE Featuring TOOD KERNS, BRENT FITZ - “We’ve Written Six New Songs”

All-Canadian cover band Toque, featuring Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz - both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - along with Cory Churko (Shania Twain) and Shane Gaalaas (Michael Schneker Group), have been busy getting new material together.

“Toque is working on new music," confirms vocalist / guitarist Todd Kerns, speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small. "It’s funny, we’ve been writing songs, and as you know, the entire thing was built on, let’s record some Canadian covers. But as it happens, with a bunch of creative guys, we wrote a song called ‘Never Enough For You’, and that was really well received. We’ve written six new songs. We wrote a song with Derry Grehan from Honeymoon Suite, just randomly. We did a Toque Talk with him and it was like, ‘Hey Derry, do you want to write a song?’ We wrote a bunch more and they’re really good, very Toque-ish.”

Although a release date for new music from Toque has not yet been confirmed, the aforementioned "Never Enough For You" and Toque Talk with Derry Grehan can be enjoyed below.

