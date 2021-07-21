TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Featuring SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA And CHRIS REHN Premiere Official Video For Cover Of ADELE Hit "Hello"

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, have released their latest single, a cover of the Adele hit "Hello". The offcial video for the track can be viewed below, premiered exclusively through BraveWords.

Video footage shot in Cornwall, United Kingdom, July 2021.

Sarah recently checked in with the following update:

"There are two people in this world that make me so proud and reduce me to tears on a regular basis.... my beautiful son and.... Chris Rehn.

If Chris and I had started Torn Between Two Worlds 10 years ago, maybe I wouldn't have lost so much faith in the music scene. I am so proud of 'Hello', so proud that yet again, I was reduced to tears, but proud tears. We love what we have done with it and yet again I can't praise Chris Rehn enough for his composing and vision.

I also wished my dad was still alive to hear this, he would have been so proud.

It's extremely likely we will do an EP..... for you..... and for us!

More news will follow, but 'Hello' will be released on all streaming platforms and Youtube July 21st, 2021. None of this would have been possible without your support and of course so many close friends pushing us. Thank you.

BraveWords has already heard the track, and we can say with full confidence that if you're a fan of Torn Between Two Worlds and Angtoria, "Hello" will become an instant favourite.

Photos used with kind permission of Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn