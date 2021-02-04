TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Featuring SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA And CHRIS REHN - "The New Single Has Been More Successful Than We Thought, And It Seems We Have Gained Many New Fans"

Torn Between Two Worlds featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn have released their debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception". It is now available on all streaming platforms. Sarah has checked in with the following update:

"Thank you to everyone who paid for the new single 'The Beauty of Deception' on Bandcamp. We are so honoured, especially to the young man who paid 3 figures. We were shocked and some of you have truly shown us what we mean to you. I know a lot of you are also waiting for Friday because apparently the artist receives 100% of what you pay? Well, that's also brilliant and incredibly supportive, so thank you. We are still learning about Bandcamp. Thank you to John also for making the Bandcamp page, you did amazing. Please, all of you, keep sharing the video and the Bandcamp link.. this single has been more successful than we thought, and it seems we have gained many new fans."

Go to the official Torn Between Two Worlds Bancamp page here. The official lyric video for the song is available below.

Following is Sarah's official announcement for the launch of Torn Between Two Worlds:

"It honestly gives me so much pleasure in announcing that January 31st, 2021 Chris Rehn and I will be releasing our first track and video under a new name, and we will not be writing / releasing under the name Angtoria any longer.

As you know, in 2001, Chris and I met on tour when he was in Evergrey and I was with Therion. We wrote and recorded a demo for industry purposes entitled Torn Between Two Worlds. This was a 5-track recording. We received a brilliant response and Chris went on to write virtually an entire album called God Has A Plan For Us All, and I wrote the lyrics. We were then extremely lucky to get signed to Listenable Records in France.

After the release of the single and video of the track 'God Had A Plan For Us All', things slowed down and I have to admit, I was very much to blame. I stopped working with Mortiis and Therion, put Angtoria to the back and favoured only one band. I worked so hard, with little thanks, little return, little respect and no loyalty. For many years one of my biggest regrets was allowing Angtoria to fade away, but when you are lead to believe that you cannot do better and 'You need us, because your worth nothing without us' attitude, you start to believe it.

I've taken many years out and kept my views to myself, but lately people have popped back into my life and chipped away at my reluctancy to do music again, and given me that push to do it again. So, 14 years on, Chris and I are firmly back together under a new band name, Torn Between Two Worlds.

The first track released will be 'The Beauty of Deception'. The music has not changed and you will feel instantly that this music is a continuation of what should have been. Our connection with the name Angtoria ends, but that's all!

Sadly, due to Covid-19, the video released will be a lyric video. However, the track will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, 24/7, TikTok, Amazon Music, Pandora, Digital 7, Facebook, Instagram Music, Napster and Shazam. We do hope this makes many of you happy; so sorry it's taken 14 years!"