TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Gearing Up To Release Offical Lyric Video For New "Transparent" Single

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, recently released the new single, "Transparent". Check it out below, purchase it via Bandcamp here.

Sarah has checked in with the following update:

"On May 6th, we will release the long overdue Lyric video for "Transparent". A few people have told me, including Chris Rehn himself, that a song never does that well without a video. When we released the song, we noticed that the plays on YouTube were just under 600. We want our music to be heard, that is simply the main goal.... to be heard and to be enjoyed and to inspire you, if we can.

Life got in the way and we never got around to doing the video until I put out a plea for help. A wonderful person answered; comic writer Kurt Amacker got in touch with me. If you are a Cradle Of Filth fan, you may already know that name. He is responsible for Cradle Of Filths graphic novel (search kurtamacker.com). He suggested a guy called Drake Mefestta, who has also been heavily involved with COF / Devilment / The 69 Eyes and so on. I also believe, if I heard right, he is responsible for website design for W.A.S.P.'s official page and one of the guys from Black Sabbath. Drake kindly took his time to help us, Torn Between Two Worlds.

None of this stuff is easy. Great expertise goes into everything an artist or musician creates; we hope once again you see this. We also hope once again you see what we see, how flipping lucky we are to have such amazing people bend over backwards and help us for free or little cost.

We hope this new video will be shared far and wide. Talk very soon."

p>Sarah recently opened up about writing the song.

Sarah: "This song was a bit of a challenge for me as this song is totally from scratch. It wasn’t written a few years ago like 'The Beauty Of Deception' was. 'All Eyes On Me' was also written a few years ago, but 80% of the lyrics lost, re-written and rearranged and the vocals recorded at my home, and “Hello” being a cover song (Adele). This is the first song lyric-wise that I have written in almost 10 years, I think, and when Chris sent me the music, I found it so difficult getting everything together. I recorded half a track and Chris and I just weren’t feeling it, so we took a big step back for a few months and let everything digest, because you can’t rush a song if you want people to believe in your music. Chris Rehn is a mindblowing composer and takes much pride in his arrangements, and for me, as silly as it sounds, I want him to be proud of the song and me. I can’t stress enough how its him that should be praised to high heaven, not me.

The song is based on fame and ego, people who take everything and everyone for granted, and takes pleasure in destroying everything and people, only to make themselves feel better. They love to take credit for absolutely everything, whilst others work their arses off, put their heart and soul into everything. Self destructive, compulsive liars who believes you are where you are today because of them. Surrounded by many for the wrong reasons, yet doesn’t actually doesn’t have much."

Check out the previously released singles from Torn Between Two Worlds below.

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"