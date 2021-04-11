TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Invite Fans To Take Part In Video For New Single "All Eyes On Me"

Torn Between Two Worlds, featuring former Angtoria bandmates Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, recently released their debut single, "The Beauty Of Deception". The follow-up single, "All Eyes On Me", has been confirmed for release on May 2nd.

Sarah has checked in with the following update:

"Please read carefully if you wish to help us. All info is in the advert below. Also, please note if you wish to help us, we want you to be as natural as possible, as in no filters or make up!

You will be miming, so you will not be heard!! So sing along, but your voice will not be used, only your actions. Also you can do this how you like: singing to a hair brush, drinking coffee, on the treadmill... holding ya cat. Obviously, NO nudity, haha....

You will be sent one line of the song, with the lyrics.

This is a lockdown video again, so nothing fancy, but its a fun way to bring people together. I call it UNITY! The new song is about being judged for who you are. Email me if once you have read the advert, you wish to take part. Please note you may not get a reply straight away... Thank you!"

Contact Sarah via her offcial Facebook page here.

Sarah recently checked in with the following update:

"Recording vocals for the new track 'All Eyes On Me' by Torn Between Two Worlds. It's strange when you have to stop recording a song because you get all emotional about it and the experience it gives you. My journey with Chris started on the Therion / Evergrey European tour over 15 years ago. It continued with Angtoria and now this, and there is one thing I'm so grateful for which made me so emotional today: the friendship I have with Chris Rehn. I know at times he has more or less pulled his hair out with me, but he had never turned his back and no matter how tough things have been in our lives over the years, he has NEVER turned his back. I think this song is better than 'The Beauty Of Deception'. Every track we do in my eyes is a step up from the last and I'm far, far from perfect I still say I'm a 'has been' haha.... but I have my passion back for singing. I have always been a true believer of actions speak louder than words."

Go to the official Torn Between Two Worlds Bandcamp page here. The official lyric video for the song is available below.

Photos used with kind permission of Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn