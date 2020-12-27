Toronto Punk N' Rollers PIFFBREAK ARCADE Cover HONEYMOON SUITE Classic "Stay In The Light" For New Cover-Alls EP

Toronto-based punk n' rollers Piffbreak Arcade are showing fellow Canuckleheads Honeymoon Suite some love with a cover of the band's classic "Stay In The Light", taken from the self-titled debut album from 1984. Check it out below.

Piffbreak Arcade: "Cover-Alls EP is streaming everywhere now! What’s you’re favourite song on it? Check out 'Stay In The Light' by Honeymoon Suite.

A great tune by a classic Canadian band. This was a fun one to speed up and crank the distortion. Stoked on the guitars and vocals and how this song turned out! Stay up, stay safe, stay in the light!"

