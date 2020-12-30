Toronto's Hard Luck Bar Successfully Saves Itself From Permanent Closure With Crowdfunding Campaign

It's rare to hear a positive story come out of Toronto these days with regards to local businesses coping with the current pandemic / lockdown situation, but BlogTo.com is reporting that the Hard Luck Bar (772a Dundas St.West) has managed to successfully save themselves through a GoFundMe campaign. The popular venue put the word out through social media that they'd need help from the community to raise $35,000 or else face closure. The bar is known for putting on a diverse range of entertainment featuring different musical genres, and has been a refuge for heavy metal fans.

They posted videos earnestly asking for support, though it wasn't easy for them to do. Posts about their progress were interspersed among photos of the empty bar on Instagram. On December 20th, they only had $10,000 to go until reaching their goal. The beginning of the week brought the best news of all: Hard Luck had finally reached their goal.

"When we made the difficult decision to start this GoFundMe, we honestly didn't know what to expect. YOU have shown us this city believes in the importance of live music & in the need for spaces like Hard Luck," the bar wrote on Instagram.

Check out the Hard Luck's official Facebook page here.