Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre To Close After 33 Years; Legendary Venue Hosted RUSH, THE ROLLING STONES, KISS And Many More

Toronto’s famed Phoenix Concert Theatre is closing its doors after more than 33 years, report Toronto Star.

Owners of the downtown venue, which has hosted Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish, said Wednesday they’ve marked January 15, 2025, for the final show as plans go ahead to transform the grounds into residential housing.

In the coming months, they plan to announce a packed sendoff calendar with performances from artists who’ve played the space over the years, an effort to recapture the venue’s untethered party atmosphere.

“Many of us, including myself, have grown up in this venue and seen some of the biggest acts on the planet,” co-owner Lisa Zbitnew said in an interview. “And there are aspects I don’t remember,” she added with a chuckle.

The closure is the latest in a string of small Toronto concert venues that have been replaced with condos, including the Hoxton and the Silver Dollar Room.

The Phoenix has a storied history. It served as a German-Canadian club for community events before it was repurposed in the early 1980s as the Diamond Club. It became the Phoenix in 1991 and eventually a hot spot for budding local musical talent and established favourites looking to play smaller rooms.

When Dylan rolled into Toronto for three shows in 2004, he picked the Phoenix as one of the different-sized venues, giving an exclusive audience a rare experience. A year later, the Stones charged the venue’s “regular cover” price of $10 for their show.

Other acts who’ve hit the Phoenix stage include Canadian legends Rush, The Tragically Hip, and Alanis Morissette.

Read the full report at Toronto Star.

