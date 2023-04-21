Toronto's SCARLET SINS To Perform And Showcase New Music At Legendary El Mocambo For Indie Night In Canada This June

Toronto's Scarlet Sins, who called it quits in 2009 after several years together and only one album (released in 2008), reunited in 2019 for two shows. They also hinted at the possibility of new music in the future. They have checked in with the following update:

"Super excited to announce that we will be showcasing new songs and some classic Scarlet Sins tunes at the legendary El Mocambo in Toronto on Tuesday, June 6th! Tickets are available at INIC.ca. We’re on at 10:45pm!"

Stay tuned for updates.

Scarlet Sins performed two reunion shows in late 2019, on October 19th and November 2nd in Ottawa and Toronto respectively. Video of the band performing "Let Go", "Own Truth", "Reborn" and Scarlet Sins' cover of Depeche Mode's "Strangelove" at the Toronto show is available below.