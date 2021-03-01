Toronto's TAVARES PROJECT Cover "Uncle Tom's Cabin" By WARRANT In New Video

March 1, 2021, 7 minutes ago

news tavares project warrant hard rock

Tavares Project - comprised of vocalist / guitarist Fernando Tavares and drummer Rob Kay (both formerly of J.F. Wylde) - have filmed a quarantine video for their cover of "Uncle Tom's Cabin" by Warrant.

"Uncle Tom's Cabin" originally appeared on Warrant's second album, Cherry Pie, released in 1990. Named after the classic novel by Harriet Beecher Stowe, first published in 1852, the song tells the story of a witness to the involvement of local police in a double murder. Warrant's video for the song, set in Louisiana, can be seen below.

 



