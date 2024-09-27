Toronto’s SCARLET SINS Releases First Single In 16 Years

Toronto heavy metallers Scarlet Sins have released the music video for “Legends Never Die”, their first single in 16 years.

The band says in a statement on social media:

“Thank you for being part of the Scarlet Sins family. After a long hiatus since our 2019 reunion, we’re excited to share new music that resonates deeply with us.

“Some people we would like to acknowledge…

“Steve Haining, Creatof, who did an amazing job on directing the video and was so easy to work with.

“Richard Chycki for his magical production, engineering and mixing skills, always making our recordings sound top notch.

“Renee Beach, our stylist and makeup artist, a big sister to us who lets us raid her closet. Rachelle Ten Oever, our hair stylist who gave Cris [Cristina Canas, guitarist] better hair than Nuno Bettencourt. Acie Tran, Nine Mile Creative, who graciously allowed us to use his personal drone footage to include in the video.

“And last, but not least…To Canadians from all walks of life who believe in freedom of choice……and a very special acknowledgment, in memory of Sean Hartman, the hockey-loving boy seen in the giant poster, we dedicate this video to him. May justice find your family so that you can rest in peace. 🙏

“Let’s choose love over fear and respect each other’s choices for a better world. We look forward to sharing more music with you.”

Scarlet Sins formed in 2004 and released their self-titled, full-length debut in 2007. The band broke up in 2009 and reformed in 2019.