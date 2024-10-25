Toronto’s The Phoenix Concert Theatre Announces Agreement To Continue Operations Into 2026

The Phoenix Concert Theatre has announced an agreement has been struck, ensuring the ongoing operation of the legendary venue, while a new location is secured.

The extension of The Phoenix Concert Theatre at 410 Sherbourne was negotiated in recent weeks, as it became clear that the relocation process would be longer than anticipated. One of Canada’s most successful and long standing independent concert venues, this new agreement will allow for ongoing operations through 2026, and a seamless transition into its future location.

“We are incredibly grateful for this opportunity to continue operations here at 410 Sherbourne Street,” said Lisa Zbitnew, co-owner and operator of The Phoenix Concert Theatre. “It gives us the time and flexibility to move forward in the best way possible.

In recent months, there has been an outpouring of support from patrons, past and present, as they shared their memories of this iconic music landmark, initially scheduled to close in January, 2025. It was a testament to the music community’s love for the venue. The community can now celebrate the venue for yet another year.

Said Brad Bradford - City Councillor, Ward 19 (Beaches East York) and Chair of the Toronto Music Advisory Council (TMAC):

“Venues are more than live music. A whole community is built around live performance, and the Phoenix is one of the most important examples of how the impact of live music venues extends beyond the artists creating good local jobs and major economic benefits. The Phoenix has always created space to build community and bring Torontonians together providing people with a sense of identity and belonging in their city. I am thrilled to hear that it will continue to operate at 410 Sherbourne and look forward to celebrating their new location in the future.”

About The Phoenix Concert Theatre:

One of Canada’s top live music destinations for over 33 years, The Phoenix Concert Theatre boasts an incredible concert run that has included legendary appearances by The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Ramones, Jimmy Cliff, Foo Fighters, Rage Against The Machine, The Roots, Robyn, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Anderson .Paak, Davido and thousands more, The Phoenix has played a vital role in shaping the Toronto music scene. Developing homegrown talent has always been central to the venue’s mandate and since 1991, The Phoenix has hosted a long list of Canada’s most iconic artists, including Rush, The Tragically Hip, Alanis Morissette, Tegan & Sara and Alessia Cara.

The Phoenix has also nurtured and supported diversity through three decades of welcoming a wide range of events, artists, and audiences through the doors, Toronto’s 2SLGBTQ+ community, Toronto Caribbean Carnival, and an incredible array of community events have found a home at 410 Sherbourne Street.