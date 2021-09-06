TORTURE OF HYPOCRISY Share "Tech-Addict" From New Album, Humanufacture

On October 1st, Polish industrial groove metal band Torture Of Hypocrisy will release their fourth studio album, Humanufacture.

The release spotlights the band's ultra-modern style and sound, with emphasis on 7-string guitars, groove drumming, concrete bass, challenging growls and screams, and a strong vibe of electronic ambience inspired by video games such as Deus Ex or Cyberpunk. The conceptual layer showcases a metaphorical picture of recreating and reprogramming a human entity in modern society - human which turned to be a battery for GDP fed by fake news and social programs.

The record features also the unique, almost 10 minute long, self-proclaimed industrial masterpiece, "Body Parts Reproduction Facility”. Humanufacture is the new quality in industrial metal, redesigned to be based on atmosphere, heaviness, severity and interesting composition, instead of techno-like music played by countless bands in this genre.

Tracklisting:

"Synthetic Entity"

"Tech-Addict"

"Homo Globalis"

"GDP Serfdom"

"Social Credit System"

"Info Wars"

"Unperson"

"A Miracle Of Life"

"Body Parts Reproduction Facility"

"Mass Murder Mechanism"

"Deep State"

