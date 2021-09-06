TORTURE OF HYPOCRISY Share "Tech-Addict" From New Album, Humanufacture

September 6, 2021, 11 minutes ago

news torture of hypocrisy

TORTURE OF HYPOCRISY Share "Tech-Addict" From New Album, Humanufacture

On October 1st, Polish industrial groove metal band Torture Of Hypocrisy will release their fourth studio album, Humanufacture.

The release spotlights the band's ultra-modern style and sound, with emphasis on 7-string guitars, groove drumming, concrete bass, challenging growls and screams, and a strong vibe of electronic ambience inspired by video games such as Deus Ex or Cyberpunk. The conceptual layer showcases a metaphorical picture of recreating and reprogramming a human entity in modern society - human which turned to be a battery for GDP fed by fake news and social programs.

The record features also the unique, almost 10 minute long, self-proclaimed industrial masterpiece, "Body Parts Reproduction Facility”. Humanufacture is the new quality in industrial metal, redesigned to be based on atmosphere, heaviness, severity and interesting composition, instead of techno-like music played by countless bands in this genre. 

Tracklisting:

"Synthetic Entity"
"Tech-Addict"
"Homo Globalis"
"GDP Serfdom"
"Social Credit System"
"Info Wars"
"Unperson"
"A Miracle Of Life"
"Body Parts Reproduction Facility"
"Mass Murder Mechanism"
"Deep State"

"Tech-Addict":

 




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

Latest Reviews